Speaker, a cat’s paw for UNP, Ranil - SLFP

UPFA MP Weerakumara Dissanayake said those who are crying for democracy now are trying to safeguard former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and his gang and not to uphold the democractic rights of the people.Addressing the media yesterday at the SLFP headquarters, Dissanayake said that the Speaker who has the responsibility of ensuring the country’s democracy, is attempting to safeguard Ranil Wickeremesinghe’s rights and not the rights of all 225 MPs and the country.

“For the first time in history, the Speaker entered the Chamber with the Police and he acted in violation of Parliamentary norms.The Speaker and Parliament has now become a mockery and the Speaker who acted in a biased manner is responsible for this situation,” he said.

MP Dissanayake further said that the Speaker tried to take on the powers vested in the Executive President of the country, having no respect for his position as the Speaker, Jayasuriya attempted to safeguard the UNP.

“By writing letters highlighting various statements in the Constitution, the Speaker is attempting to safeguard his party and not to make the Parliament stable,” he said.

He called on the Speaker to resign, if he cannot conduct parliament in an unbiased manner.

He also charged that there was a well planned agenda behind the entire situation during the past few weeks.