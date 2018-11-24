Rains and winds around the country

There is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers over the South-western and North-western parts of the island. Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern, Eastern and North-Central provinces. Showers or thundershowers will develop after 2.00p.m in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and will spread in to North-western, Western and Southern provinces in the evening or night. Fairly heavy falls of above 75 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Misty conditions may occur at some places in the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Potuvil to Mannar via Batticaloa, Trincomalee and Kankasanturai. Showers or thundershowers will occur in the South-western sea areas in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly in direction and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas extending from Hambanthota to Puttalam via Pottuvil, Trincomalee, Kankasanturai and Mannar. Winds will be Variable in direction over the other sea areas and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph. Temporarily strong gusty winds (about 70-80kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

There is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers over the island.Showers or thundershowers will develop after 2.00p.m in North-Central, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and will spread in to North-western, Western and Southern provinces in the evening or night.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over Northern, Eastern and North Central provinces in the morning too.Heavy falls of about 100 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in the North-western, Western, Central, and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy falls around 75 mm may occur in North-central and Uva provinces.Misty conditions may occur at some places in the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 24-Nov-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 33 24 90 60 Several spells of showers

Batticaloa 32 24 95 80 Several spells of showers

Colombo 31 25 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 30 25 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 30 25 95 70 Several spells of showers

Kandy 32 20 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 22 11 95 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 33 23 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 30 24 95 80 Several spells of showers

Mannar 31 26 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m