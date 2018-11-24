November 24, 2018

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Development - Provincial

    Rains and winds around the country

    November 24, 2018
    Rains and winds around the country

    There is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers over the South-western and North-western parts of the island. Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern, Eastern and North-Central provinces. Showers or thundershowers will develop after 2.00p.m in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and will spread in to North-western, Western and Southern provinces in the evening or night.  Fairly heavy falls of above 75 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Misty conditions may occur at some places in the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Potuvil to Mannar via Batticaloa, Trincomalee and Kankasanturai. Showers or thundershowers will occur in the South-western sea areas in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly in direction and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas extending from Hambanthota to Puttalam via Pottuvil, Trincomalee, Kankasanturai and Mannar. Winds will be Variable in direction over the other sea areas and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph. Temporarily strong gusty winds (about 70-80kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    There is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers over the island.Showers or thundershowers will develop after 2.00p.m in North-Central, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and will spread in to North-western, Western and Southern provinces in the evening or night.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over Northern, Eastern and North Central provinces in the morning too.Heavy falls of about 100 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in the North-western, Western, Central, and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy falls around 75 mm may occur in North-central and Uva provinces.Misty conditions may occur at some places in the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                               Date :  24-Nov-2018

    City      Temperature (0C)       Relative Humidity (%) Weather

    Max     Min      Max     Min

    Anuradhapura 33        24        90        60        Several spells of showers

    Batticaloa        32        24        95        80        Several spells of showers

    Colombo          31        25        90        70        Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Galle    30        25        90        70        Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna  30        25        95        70        Several spells of showers

    Kandy  32        20        95        60        Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya  22        11        95        75        Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura       33        23        95        70        Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee    30        24        95        80        Several spells of showers

    Mannar           31        26        95        70        Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    « President instructs to ensure stability in the health sector

    Related items

    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2