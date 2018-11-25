November 25, 2018

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Development - Provincial

    Thundershowers over many parts of the island

    November 25, 2018
    Thundershowers over many parts of the island

    There is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers over the South-western and North-western parts of the island.Several spells of showers will occur in the Eastern and North-Central provinces.Showers or thundershowers will develop after 2.00p.m in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and will spread in to North-western, Western and Southern provinces in the evening or night.Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in the Central, Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Misty conditions may occur at some places in the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Several spells of showers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Potuvil to Mannar via Batticaloa, Trincomalee and Kankasanturai. Showers or thundershowers will occur in the South-western sea areas in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly in direction and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas extending from Hambanthota to Puttalam via Pottuvil, Trincomalee, Kankasanturai and Mannar. Winds will be Variable in direction over the other sea areas and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph. Temporarily strong gusty winds (about 70-80kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island. Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western, Uva and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Tomorrow: There is a high possibility for afternoon thundershowers over the South-western and North-western parts of the island. Several spells of showers will occur in the Northern, Eastern and North-Central provinces. Showers or thundershowers will develop after 2.00p.m in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and will spread in to North-western, Western and Southern provinces in the evening or night. Fairly heavy falls of above 75 mm can be expected at some places, particularly in the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Misty conditions may occur at some places in the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    25-Nov-2018

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   32           23           95           70           Several spells of showers

    Batticaloa            30           25           95           80           Several spells of showers

    Colombo              32           24           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Galle      32           24           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    31           25           95           75           Several spells of showers

    Kandy   32           22           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     21           12           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           33           22           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       30           24           95           80           Several spells of showers

    Mannar                31           23           95           75           Several spells of showers

    « Rains and winds around the country

    Related items

    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2