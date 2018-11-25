Suwa Seriya Service expands into Central Province today

The free pre hospital care ambulance services will continue, with the launch of the service in the Central Province today. Starting today, the 1990 Suwa Seriya pre hospital care ambulance services will be launched in the Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Matale districts of the Central Province.New 4x4 ambulance units have been deployed for the tough mountain terrain in several parts of the Central Province.

With 41 units in Central Province the free ambulance service now have 230 units operating in 7 provinces and the service will be launched in Sabaragamuwa and East ern provinces will in the next couple of months. The government implemented the 1990 Suvaseriya free emergency ambulance service initially in the Western and Southern provinces with 88 ambulances in the first stage with the USD 7.55 million assistance from the Government of India in July 2016. India has provided US$ 15 million grant to expand the Ambulance Service island wide with 209 more units.

The 1990 Suwa Seriya has been established as a fully government owned entity by Act of Parliament in August. The Government bears all operational costs of the service in Western and Southern provinces and will bear the entire cost of the island wide service over a period during next year.

According to the latest figures the service has made 115,618 admissions to critical and emergency care with an average of 13:13 minute response time.Needless to say we are extremely proud of 1990 Suwa Seriya, which has proven to be almost world class; we shall improve further in the coming months.