UNFPA launches Activism Against Gender-based Violence

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Sri Lanka launched the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence from yesterday to raise awareness the issue and achieve zero violence against women and girls.Every year, iconic buildings around the world are illuminated in orange during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence, a global campaign that starts from 25 November (International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) to 10 December (Human Rights Day).

In Sri Lanka, with support from the Colombo Municipal Council, the Town Hall building shines bright in orange for 16 days, urging the need to foster a safer environment for women and girls.Throughout the 16 days, Governments, UN agencies, civil society, and activists come together to raise awareness on this issue that knows no social, economic, or national boundaries.

According to the UNFPA, more than a third of women worldwide have experienced either physical or sexual violence at some point in their lives."Despite any political situation, gender-based violence still happens, and it must be stopped. We will continue to advocate for zero violence against women and girls in Sri Lanka and around the world, to ensure no one is left behind," says Ms. Ritsu Nacken, Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Sri Lanka.