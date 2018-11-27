Heavy rains in many places

Several spells of showers will also occur in the Eastern and Northern provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Matale and Hambanthota districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00p.m.Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.Misty conditions may occur at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, Southern and North-central provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Showers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Hambanthota to Mullaitivu via Batticaloa and Trincomalee.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle in the evening or night. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the above sea areas.Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambanthota via Mannar, Kankasanturai, Trincomalee and Pottuvil.Winds will be variable in direction and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph the other sea areas.Sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.Temporarily strong gusty winds (about 70-80kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 28-Nov-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 30 23 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 30 24 95 80 Several spells of light showers

Colombo 32 24 85 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 30 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 29 22 95 70 Several spells of showers

Kandy 30 19 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 20 11 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 32 24 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 29 24 90 70 Several spells of light showers

Mannar 29 26 80 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m