Rains to enhance from tomorrow (02nd) night

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in the sea areas extending from Galle to Negombo via Colombo during evening or night.Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.Sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via and Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambanthota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 45-50 kmph.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showery condition over the island is expected to temporary reduce during next two days (01st and 02nd December).Several spells of light showers will occur in the Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces.Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m. Misty conditions may occur at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 1-Dec-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 31 24 90 60 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 30 23 95 75 A few showers

Colombo 30 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 4.00p.m

Galle 32 24 90 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 4.00p.m

Jaffna 29 25 90 65 A few showers

Kandy 32 21 95 60 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 19 13 95 75 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 32 23 95 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 30 25 90 70 A few showers

Mannar 28 25 90 75 Mainly fair