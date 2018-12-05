Rains continue over the island next few days

Due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the Bay of Bengal to the South-east of Sri Lanka, prevailing showery condition is likely to continue over the island during next few days. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 2.00p.m.Heavy falls about 100mm can be expected at some places in Central, Eastern, Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces.Misty conditions may occur at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the Bay of Bengal to the South-east of Sri Lanka, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Trincomalee via Pottuvil and heavy showers can be expected in the deep sea areas.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas around the island during evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam and the sea area extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur over most provinces of the island.Heavy falls, 100-150 mm can be expected at some places inNorthern, North-central provinces and in Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts.Heavy falls, about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts.Tomorrow: Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces.Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 2.00p.m.Fairly heavy falls about 75mm can be expected at some places in the Eastern, North-central, Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.Misty conditions may occur at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 4-Dec-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 30 23 90 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 29 24 90 70 Showers or thundershowers

Colombo 32 24 85 50 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 29 24 90 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 28 24 80 70 Several spells of light showers

Kandy 30 21 95 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 22 10 95 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 33 23 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 30 25 90 70 Several spells of showers

Mannar 30 26 85 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m