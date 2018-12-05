December 05, 2018

    Rains continue over the island next few days

    December 05, 2018
    Rains continue over the island next few days

    Due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the Bay of Bengal to the South-east of Sri Lanka, prevailing showery condition is likely to continue over the island during next few days. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district.Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 2.00p.m.Heavy falls about 100mm can be expected at some places in Central, Eastern, Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces.Misty conditions may occur at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the Bay of Bengal to the South-east of Sri Lanka, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Trincomalee via Pottuvil and heavy showers can be expected in the deep sea areas.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in other sea areas around the island during evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island. Sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam and the sea area extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Tonight: Showers or thundershowers will occur over most provinces of the island.Heavy falls, 100-150 mm can be expected at some places inNorthern, North-central provinces and in Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts.Heavy falls, about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts.Tomorrow: Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces.Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 2.00p.m.Fairly heavy falls about 75mm can be expected at some places in the Eastern, North-central, Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.Misty conditions may occur at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    4-Dec-2018

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   30           23           90           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            29           24           90           70           Showers or thundershowers

    Colombo              32           24           85           50           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Galle      29           24           90           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    28           24           80           70           Several spells of light showers

    Kandy   30           21           95           60           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     22           10           95           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           33           23           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       30           25           90           70           Several spells of showers

    Mannar                30           26           85           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Heavy falls 75mm expected at some places
