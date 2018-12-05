War Hero on wheelchair journey from South to North

A disable soldier of the Sri Lanka Army has undertaken a cross country ride on a wheelchair from Dondra in the South to Point Pedro in the North. According to Army media, Corporal Gemunu Karunarathna of 6 Gajaba Regiment (GR) has embarked on this ambitious journey to coincide with the International Day of Disabled Persons (03 December).

Corporal Karunarathna, a disable soldier commenced his journey opposite the Sri Vishnu temple in Dondra amidst the blessings of the Maha Sangha and religious dignitaries of other faiths on Monday (03) morning. He hopes to complete the courageous expedition covering 576 km in 8 days.

Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake was among those present to cheer and start off the journey of this courageous soldier who had lost both his legs during the final phase of the humanitarian operations in Puthukkudiyirippu on 07 May 2009. Incidentally, this is the first time such a journey has been undertaken by a soldier in history.

This determined soldier who wanted to succeed in life never lost hope after his battlefront injury that claimed the use of his limbs. He involved in wheelchair sports tournaments and has been able to achieve significant victories in Regimental sports events. In 2014, he entered the 'Abimansala-3' in Pangolla for recuperation and rehabilitation and subsequently got married, and became the father of a child.