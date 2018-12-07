December 07, 2018

    Showers will occur in many places

    The low pressure area still persists to the South-east of Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota and Polonnaruwa districts. Several spells of showers will occur in Anuradhapura district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the evening or night.Misty conditions may occur at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Due to the low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal to the South-east of Sri Lanka, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Galle to Trincomalee via Hambanthota and Pottuvil. Heavy showers can be expected in the above deep sea areas.Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island during evening or night. inds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.Sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Mannar via Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    North-east monsoon is getting establish gradually over the country. Due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the Bay of Bengal to the South-east of Sri Lanka, prevailing showery condition is likely to continue over the island during next few days. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere in the evening or night. Heavy falls about 100mm can be expected at some places in Central, Eastern, Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces. Misty conditions may occur at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    7-Dec-2018

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   28           24           95           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Batticaloa            28           23           95           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Colombo              32           24           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Galle      30           25           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    30           23           95           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Kandy   28           21           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     17           14           95           80           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           29           24           95           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       26           22           95           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Mannar                28           24           95           85           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

