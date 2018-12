Special train services has commenced in lieu of the school holidays.An official from the Sri Lanka Railways said the train services will be operated from today to 5th of January, next yearThe special train will leave Colombo to Badulla on December at 7.30am. It is scheduled to reach Badulla at 5.00 p.m.Another special train will leave from Badulla to Colombo Fort at 9.30am. It will reach the Colombo Fort at 7.20pm.