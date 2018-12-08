Naval Flag Blessing at Sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi

A ceremony to invoke blessings on naval flags was held at Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura, under the patronage of Navy Commander Vice Admiral Sirimevan Ranasinghe, recently.The ceremony was organised as a part of a series of events to mark the 68th anniversary of the Navy. Navy Seva Vanitha Unit President Sandya Ranasinghe was also present on the occasion.

The symbolic Flag Blessing ceremony was held for the seventh consecutive year to receive the blessings of the Sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi and the noble Triple Gem. It was conducted by Atamasthanadhipathi Chief Sanghanayaka North Central Province, Most Ven. Dr. Pallegama Sirinivasa Nayaka Thera and the Maha Sangha.

A total of 77 flags including the National Flag, Buddhist Flag, Naval Ensign and flags of naval commands, establishments, ships and craft were blessed, after laying them at the foot of the Sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi.Navy Chief of Staff Rear Admiral Piyal de Silva, North Central Naval Area Commander Rear Admiral Muditha Gamage, Commanders of other naval areas, Navy Director Generals, senior naval officers attached to the Naval Headquarters and the North Central Naval Command, sailors and a large number of devotees participated.

A Kapruk Pooja Pinkama, organised by the Sri Lanka Navy Buddhist Association was also held at the Ruwanveliseya on the sidelines of the Flag Blessing ceremony.