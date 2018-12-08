The low pressure area still persists to the South-east of Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva, Central and North-central provinces and in Hambantota district.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts in the evening or nightFairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected in the Uva and Eastern provinces and in Kurunegala district.Misty conditions may occur at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

EATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

ea in the Bay of Bengal to the South-east of Sri Lanka is likely to intensify further during next few days.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Trincomalee via and Pottuvil. Heavy showers can be expected in the above deep sea areas.Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island during evening or night.Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.Sea areas off the coast extending from Kaluthara to Mannar via Puttalam and in the deep sea areas to the east of the island can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

The low pressure area still persists to the South-east of Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambantota and Polonnaruwa districts.Several spells of showers will occur in Anuradhapura district.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Western and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the evening or night.Misty conditions may occur at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 8-Dec-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 30 23 95 70 Several spells of showers

Batticaloa 28 24 95 90 Showers or thundershowers at times

Colombo 31 24 85 60 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Galle 29 24 90 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 30 25 90 80 A few showers

Kandy 27 21 95 75 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 17 13 95 75 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 30 23 95 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 28 24 95 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Mannar 30 24 90 80 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m