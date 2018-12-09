Thundershowers will occur at time

The low pressure area still persists to the South-east of Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota and Polonnaruwa district.Showers or in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts in the evening or night.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected in the Uva and Eastern provinces and in Kurunegala district.Misty conditions may occur at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

The low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal to the South-east of Sri Lanka is likely to intensify further during next few days.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Trincomalee via Pottuvil. Heavy showers can be expected in the above deep sea areas.Naval and fishing communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regards.Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island during evening or night.Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.Sea areas off the coast extending from Kaluthara to Mannar via Puttalam and in the deep sea areas to the east of the island can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

The low pressure area still persists to the South-east of Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva, Central and North-central provinces and in Hambantota district.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts in the evening or night.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected in the Uva and Eastern provinces and in Kurunegala district.Misty conditions may occur at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 9-Dec-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 30 24 90 65 A few showers

Batticaloa 28 24 95 85 Showers or thundershowers at times

Colombo 32 25 85 55 Mainly fair

Galle 29 24 95 80 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 30 24 95 75 Mainly fair

Kandy 29 20 95 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 18 13 95 85 A few showers

Ratnapura 32 23 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 30 24 95 80 Several spells of showers

Mannar 30 24 95 75 Mainly fair