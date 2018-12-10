Thundershowers expected in several provinces toda

The low pressure area still persists to the South-east of Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota and Polonnaruwa districts. Mainly fair weather can be expected elsewhere. Fairly strong gusty winds at times up to 40 kmph can be expected over the island. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

The low pressure area still persists to the South-east of Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal. Under the influence of the system the possibility for heavy rainfalls, sudden roughness associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the deep sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvilis high.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Trincomalee via Pottuvil. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the above sea areas. Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambanthota via Galle during evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Sea areas off the coast extending from Kaluthara to Mannar via Puttalam and in the deep sea areas to the east of the island can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

The low pressure area still persists to the South-east of Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota and Polonnaruwa districts. Fairly heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces.Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts in the evening or night. Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected in the Uva and Eastern provinces and in Kurunegala district. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 10-Dec-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 30 22 90 65 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 29 24 90 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Colombo 33 25 80 50 Mainly fair

Galle 30 25 95 75 Mainly fair

Jaffna 30 24 80 70 Mainly fair

Kandy 29 21 90 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 18 13 90 80 A few showers

Ratnapura 32 23 95 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 29 26 80 75 Several spells of showers

Mannar 30 26 85 65 Mainly fair