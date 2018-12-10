Thundershowers expected in several provinces toda

December 10, 2018

    The low pressure area still persists to the South-east of Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota and Polonnaruwa districts. Mainly fair weather can be expected elsewhere. Fairly strong gusty winds at times up to 40 kmph can be expected over the island. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    The low pressure area still persists to the South-east of Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal. Under the influence of the system the possibility for heavy rainfalls, sudden roughness associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the deep sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvilis high.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Trincomalee via Pottuvil. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the above sea areas. Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambanthota via Galle during evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Sea areas off the coast extending from Kaluthara to Mannar via Puttalam and in the deep sea areas to the east of the island can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    The low pressure area still persists to the South-east of Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambantota and Polonnaruwa districts. Fairly heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places in Eastern and Uva provinces.Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts in the evening or night. Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected in the Uva and Eastern provinces and in Kurunegala district. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    10-Dec-2018

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   30           22           90           65           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            29           24           90           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Colombo              33           25           80           50           Mainly fair

    Galle      30           25           95           75           Mainly fair

    Jaffna    30           24           80           70           Mainly fair

    Kandy   29           21           90           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Nuwara-Eliya     18           13           90           80           A few showers

    Ratnapura           32           23           95           65           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       29           26           80           75           Several spells of showers

    Mannar                30           26           85           65           Mainly fair

