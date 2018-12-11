December 11, 2018

    Met department issues special weather advisory

    December 11, 2018
    Met department issues special weather advisory

    In a special weather advisory, the Department of Meteorology stated that a low-pressure area has formed over the Indian Ocean and the adjoining areas of the Southern Bay of Bengal towards the South-East of Sri Lanka.Due to the influence of this low-pressure area, heavy rainfalls, sudden roughness of sea associated with a sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) has been forecasted.The advisory further adds that the low-pressure area is likely to intensify into a depression during the next 72 hours.

    The low pressure area still persists to the South-east of Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal and there is a possibility for further development. Mainly fair weather can be expected over the most parts of the island. Fairly strong gusty winds at times up to 40 kmph and fairly cold weather can be expected over the island.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    The low pressure area still persists to the South-east of Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal and there is a possibility for further development in next few days. Under the influence of the system the possibility for heavy rainfalls, sudden roughness associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the deep sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Batticaloa and Pottuvilis high. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Trincomalee via Pottuvil. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the above sea areas. Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambanthota via Galle during evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. The deep sea areas to the east of the island and the west of the island can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph.

     WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    The low pressure area still persists to the South-east of Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal. Mainly fair weather can be expected over the most parts of the island. Fairly strong gusty winds at times up to 40 kmph and fairly cold weather can be expected over the island.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    11-Dec-2018

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   30           22           95           65           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            29           24           90           75           A few showers

    Colombo              31           25           85           60           Mainly fair

    Galle      29           24           90           80           Mainly fair

    Jaffna    29           22           90           70           Mainly fair

    Kandy   28           19           95           70           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     17           13           85           65           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           29           22           95           70           Mainly fair

    Trincomalee       29           26           80           70           A few showers

    Mannar                30           25           80           60           Mainly fair

