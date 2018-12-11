Met department issues special weather advisory

In a special weather advisory, the Department of Meteorology stated that a low-pressure area has formed over the Indian Ocean and the adjoining areas of the Southern Bay of Bengal towards the South-East of Sri Lanka.Due to the influence of this low-pressure area, heavy rainfalls, sudden roughness of sea associated with a sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) has been forecasted.The advisory further adds that the low-pressure area is likely to intensify into a depression during the next 72 hours.

The low pressure area still persists to the South-east of Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal and there is a possibility for further development. Mainly fair weather can be expected over the most parts of the island. Fairly strong gusty winds at times up to 40 kmph and fairly cold weather can be expected over the island.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

The low pressure area still persists to the South-east of Sri Lanka in the Bay of Bengal and there is a possibility for further development in next few days. Under the influence of the system the possibility for heavy rainfalls, sudden roughness associated with sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the deep sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Batticaloa and Pottuvilis high. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards. Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Hambanthota to Trincomalee via Pottuvil. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the above sea areas. Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Hambanthota via Galle during evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. The deep sea areas to the east of the island and the west of the island can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-60 kmph.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 11-Dec-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 30 22 95 65 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 29 24 90 75 A few showers

Colombo 31 25 85 60 Mainly fair

Galle 29 24 90 80 Mainly fair

Jaffna 29 22 90 70 Mainly fair

Kandy 28 19 95 70 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 17 13 85 65 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 29 22 95 70 Mainly fair

Trincomalee 29 26 80 70 A few showers

Mannar 30 25 80 60 Mainly fair