Dumbara women to guide tourists

A group of women are following a training course to guide tourists who visit the Dumbara forest range. This is the first time in Sri Lanka that women of Dumbara are going to guide tourists. A high number of local and foreign tourists visit the area daily. Therefore, the Forest Conservation Department carried out a counselling service for the tourist on December 12 and 13 at its Dumbara Office.

The Tourism Ministry of the Central Region, Department of Forest Conservation, Matale District Secretariat and Dumbara Mituro organized the event.Dumbara Mithuro members said that over 45 women participated in the guide training. Dumbara Mithuro Chairman Ananda Kenahera said this is the first time that four female tourists guides joined the field from Dumbara.

Women now can visit the Dumbara forest without any fear since they can receive skilled guidance from the trained female guides. Those who need their service can receive further detail through This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Department of Regional Tourism Director W.M.A.H. Bandara, Instructor A.M.C.K. Abeysinghe, Officer of the Department of Culture of the Central Province Sirani Hettiarachchi, Dumbara Mituro Chairman Ananda Kenahera and Matale District Red Cross members conducted the training.