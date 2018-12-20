Army releases 45.28 acres of land in Kilinochchi and Mullaitivu

Sri Lanka Army in Kilinochchi, as per the ongoing project for release of private and state lands used for security purposes yesterday (19), in another gesture of reconciliation released a land portion of 45.28 acres, hitherto used by troops for security purposes in Karachchi, Kandaweli, Puthukudiyiruppu and Thunukkai areas in the North.

Major General Ralf Nugera, Commander Security Forces - Kilinochchi (SF-KLN) symbolically handed over relevant certificates of lands to Mr S. Arumainayagam, District Secretary of Kilinochchi and Mrs R. Ketheeswaran, District Secretary of Mullaitivu during a brief ceremony at Kilinochchi Harmony Center.

Documents related to a total of 45.28 acres, including 35.95 acres of land in Karachchi Divisional Secretariat, 04 acres in Kandaweli Divisional Secretariat, 05 acres in Puthukudiyiruppu Divisional Secretariat and 0.33 acres in Thunukkai Divisional Secretariat were thus released to be handed back to civil owners.

Major General Vijitha Ravipriya, General Officer Commanding 57 Division, Brigadier Wasantha Kumarapperuma General Officer Commanding 65 Division, Brigadier Deepthi Jayathilake, General Officer Commanding 66 Division, Senior Officers and Officers were present during the brief occasion.