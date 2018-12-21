Rainfall expected to increase over the island

Showery condition is expected to enhance over the island (particularly during 21st and 22nd), especially in the Northern, North central and Eastern provinces due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the Bay of Bengal to the south-east of the island.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Eastern, Northern, Uva, North central and central provinces and Hambanthota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 2.00p.m.Fairly heavy falls about 75mm can be expected at some places over the island, particularly in the Eastern, Northern, Uva, North central and Central provinces and Hambanthota district.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the island during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Kankasanturai via Hambanthota, Batticaloa and Trincomalee due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the Bay of Bengal to the south-east of the island. Heavy showers or thundershowers at times can be expected in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Kankasanturai via Batticaloa, Trincomalee and Mullaitivu.Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Kankasanturai via Puttalam and Mannar. nds will be northeasterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island.Sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankasanturai, Mannar and Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 40-50 kmph.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

(ISSUED AT 1600 HOURS ON 20th DECEMBER 2018)

