Sri Pada season begins tomorrow

The Sri Pada pilgrim season will commence from tomorrow, Chief Incumbent of Sri Pada Ven. Bengamuwe Dhammadinna Thera said.To mark the Sri Pada pilgrim season, the statue of God Saman and the casket will be brought to the Sri Pada peak from Sri Pada Rajamaha Viharaya, Galpottawela, Pelmadulla tomorrow, the Thera said.

Apart from the main perahara, two more peraharas will reach the peak through Hatton - Nallathanniya road and through Sri Palabaddala road.The Thera requested the devotees to pay attention to protect the environment. The Thera also requested not to bring polyethene or plastic when on pilgrimage.