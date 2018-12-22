Army-built Homes for War Heroes & Families Vested

Handover of legal documents and keys of newly-erected 118 homes to War Heroes, Next of Kin (NOK) of those Killed In Action (KIA) and those Wounded In Action (WIA) under the Stage III/IV of the ‘Commander’s Special Housing Project’ and award of National Vocational Qualification (NVQ) certificates to 147 potential Army retirees who underwent training in 'Production of Heavy Vehicles' Course at Galkulama Training School, took place on Wednesday (19) at the Defence Services College - Colombo 2 during a simple ceremony.

Major General Dampath Fernando, Chief of Staff of the Army received the day's distinguished guest, Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake as the Chief Guest soon after his arrival during the course of the proceedings of the phenomenal ceremony were underway. At the commencement of the proceedings, Major General Dampath Fernando, Chief of Staff of the Army, Major General Ajith Kariyakarawana, Deputy Chief of Staff, Major General Rukmal Dias, Commandant, Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Forces (SLAVF), Major General Shavendra Silva, Adjutant General and senior officers were welcomed by Brigadier N.K Wadugodapitiya, Director Veterans' Affairs and several other Senior Officers upon their arrival.

Those 118 new houses were constructed by Army troops on a conceptual notion of the Commander of the Army who has established the 'Commander's Special Housing Project Fund' under its Stages III & IV after previous stages also constructed many houses earlier in the past one year. The distribution of keys to those new homes for War Heroes/Next of Kin of fallen War Heroes, along with a cash cheque of Rs 15,000/= to each beneficiary was respectively made by the Commander, Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff, Commandant, SLAVF and a few Senior Officers.