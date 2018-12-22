Thundershowers will occur in the North

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern province.Several spells of shower will occur in Eastern and North-central provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the island during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankasanturai and Mannar. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly to Northerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Galle via Kankasanturai, Mannar and Colombo. These sea area can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph. Winds will be variable in direction and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the other sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showery condition is expected to enhance over the island (particularly during 21st and 22nd), especially in the Northern, North central and Eastern provinces due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Eastern, Northern, North central, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambanthota and Puttalam districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00p.m.Heavy falls about 100mm can be expected at some places over the island, particularly in the Eastern, Northern, North central, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambanthota and Puttalam districts.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the island during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 22-Dec-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 29 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Batticaloa 29 24 95 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Colombo 30 24 90 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 29 25 90 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 28 24 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Kandy 28 21 95 70 Showers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 19 11 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 30 23 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 29 24 95 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Mannar 29 24 95 70 Showers or thundershowers at times