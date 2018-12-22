December 22, 2018

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Development - Provincial

    Thundershowers will occur in the North

    December 22, 2018
    Thundershowers will occur in the North

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern province.Several spells of shower will occur in Eastern and North-central provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00p.m.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the island during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Puttalam via Kankasanturai and Mannar. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly to Northerly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mullaitivu to Galle via Kankasanturai, Mannar and Colombo. These sea area can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph. Winds will be variable in direction and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the other sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showery condition is expected to enhance over the island (particularly during 21st and 22nd), especially in the Northern, North central and Eastern provinces due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Eastern, Northern, North central, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambanthota and Puttalam districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00p.m.Heavy falls about 100mm can be expected at some places over the island, particularly in the Eastern, Northern, North central, Uva and Central provinces and in Hambanthota and Puttalam districts.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the island during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    22-Dec-2018

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   29           24           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Batticaloa            29           24           95           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Colombo              30           24           90           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Galle      29           25           90           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    28           24           95           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Kandy   28           21           95           70           Showers at times

    Nuwara-Eliya     19           11           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           30           23           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       29           24           95           80           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Mannar                29           24           95           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    « Army-built Homes for War Heroes & Families Vested Students, Patients & Pregnant Women Get Incentives & Nutrients »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2