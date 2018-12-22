Students, Patients & Pregnant Women Get Incentives & Nutrients

25 male patients suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), 25 pregnant women in Sooriyawewa and students at Sooriyawewa and Mahawelithenna Primary Schools respectively received healthy food, nutrients, essential baby care products, school accessories and shoes, thanks to the sponsorship provided by Mrs Dilrukshi Gangodage, General Manager - CINEC Campus and Mrs. Tharanga Gamage along with their family members and staff at the Departments of Finance, Projects, Operations and Stores of the CINEC Campus in response to a request jointly made by Captain Jayantha Udulagama (retd) and the Commanding Officer for 2 (Volunteer) Sri Lanka Signal Corps (SLSC) Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Bhathiya Jayaweera.

Distribution ceremony in Welikanda Sooriyawewa Primary School, organized by 2 Volunteer Sri Lanka Signal Corps saw a computer and a stock of story books for the school library were also donated in addition to other essentials during the programme, held with the blessings of Major General Aruna Jayasekera, Commander Security Forces- East.

Meanwhile, troops of the 222 Brigade held a donation programme for under privileged students in Mahindapura area at Serunuwara Thapassaralena Temple on Monday (17) following sponsorship, provided by several civil sector donors. 110 students received school accessories, uniforms, water bottles, shoes and books as incentives for studies during this arrangement. This worthy project was initiated on the instructions of the Commander 222 Brigade, Brigadier Deepal Pussella with the backing of his Senior Officers in the SFHQ-East.