Students, Patients & Pregnant Women Get Incentives & Nutrients

Distribution ceremony in Welikanda Sooriyawewa Primary School, organized by 2 Volunteer Sri Lanka Signal Corps saw a computer and a stock of story books for the school library were also donated in addition to other essentials during the programme, held with the blessings of Major General Aruna Jayasekera, Commander Security Forces- East.
Meanwhile, troops of the 222 Brigade held a donation programme for under privileged students in Mahindapura area at Serunuwara Thapassaralena Temple on Monday (17) following sponsorship, provided by several civil sector donors. 110 students received school accessories, uniforms, water bottles, shoes and books as incentives for studies during this arrangement. This worthy project was initiated on the instructions of the Commander 222 Brigade, Brigadier Deepal Pussella with the backing of his Senior Officers in the SFHQ-East.