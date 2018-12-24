Showers continue in many parts of the country

Shower or Thundershowers will occur in Northern, Eastern and North-central provinces.Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00p.m.es in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Jaffna and Mullaitivu districts. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Mannar via Trincomalee and Kankasanturai. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankasanturai, Mannar and Puttalam. Winds will be North-easterly to Easterly and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the other sea areas around the island.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern Province. Several spells of shower will occur in Eastern and North-central provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Vauniya and Mannar districts. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the island during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 24-Dec-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 29 24 95 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Batticaloa 30 25 90 75 Several spells of showers

Colombo 30 24 90 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Galle 30 25 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 27 24 95 90 Showers or thundershowers at times

Kandy 29 21 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 20 12 95 70 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 30 24 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 29 25 95 80 Several spells of showers

Mannar 29 25 95 85 Showers or thundershowers at times