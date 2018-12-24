December 24, 2018

    December 24, 2018
    Showers continue in many parts of the country

    Shower or Thundershowers will occur in Northern, Eastern and North-central provinces.Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00p.m.es in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Jaffna and Mullaitivu districts. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Mannar via Trincomalee and Kankasanturai. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankasanturai, Mannar and Puttalam. Winds will be North-easterly to Easterly and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the other sea areas around the island.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern Province. Several spells of shower will occur in Eastern and North-central provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Vauniya and Mannar districts. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the island during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    24-Dec-2018

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   29           24           95           75           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Batticaloa            30           25           90           75           Several spells of showers

    Colombo              30           24           90           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Galle      30           25           95           70           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    27           24           95           90           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Kandy   29           21           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya     20           12           95           70           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura           30           24           95           65           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       29           25           95           80           Several spells of showers

    Mannar                29           25           95           85           Showers or thundershowers at times                    

                                                                                     

