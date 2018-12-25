More rains expected in N/E Provinces

Shower or thundershowers will occur in Northern, Eastern and North-central provinces.Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00p.m.Fairly heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Jaffna and Mullaitivu districts.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morningThere may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Mannar via Trincomalee and Kankasanturai. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankasanturai, Mannar and Puttalam. Winds will be North-easterly to Easterly and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the other sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

