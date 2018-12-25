December 25, 2018

    More rains expected in N/E Provinces

    December 25, 2018
    More rains expected in N/E Provinces

    Shower or thundershowers will occur in Northern, Eastern and North-central provinces.Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00p.m.Fairly heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Jaffna and Mullaitivu districts.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morningThere may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Batticaloa to Mannar via Trincomalee and Kankasanturai. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Colombo via Kankasanturai, Mannar and Puttalam.  Winds will be North-easterly to Easterly and wind speed will be 15-30 kmph in the other sea areas around the island. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Shower or Thundershowers will occur in Northern, Eastern and North-central provinces.Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly after 2.00p.m.Fairly heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Jaffna and Mullaitivu districts.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                           

    Date :

    25-Dec-2018

    City

    Temperature (0C)

    Relative Humidity (%)

    Weather

    Max

    Min

    Max

    Min

    Anuradhapura

    31

    24

    95

    70

    Showers or thundershowers

    Batticaloa

    29

    24

    95

    80

    Showers or thundershowers

    Colombo

    32

    23

    95

    65

    Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Galle

    31

    24

    90

    75

    Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna

    30

    24

    95

    75

    Showers or thundershowers

    Kandy

    31

    20

    95

    60

    Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Nuwara-Eliya

    21

    11

    95

    65

    Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Ratnapura

    33

    23

    95

    60

    Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee

    29

    24

    95

    80

    Showers or thundershowers

    Mannar

    30

    26

    95

    80

    Showers or thundershowers
    		   
