SLNS Parakrama conducts a Blood Donation

As a part of social responsibility projects organized in view of 68th anniversary of Sri Lanka Navy and 36th anniversary of SLNS Parakrama, a blood donation was carried out by the naval personnel of SLNS Parakrama under the guidance of its Commanding Officer Captain Mahesh de Silva, at the Admiral Somathilake Dissanayake auditorium in Naval headquarters, on 24th December.
This meritorious work organized under the patronage of Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Nishantha Ulugithanna, was attended by over 400 naval personnel and members of civil staff to voluntarily donate their blood for saving lives of innocent patients. Medical staff of National Blood Transfusion Service assisted to make this event a success.