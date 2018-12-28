ICAO compliance vital for NIC photos from Jan.1

It will be compulsory for all studios countrywide, from January 1, to use the special software provided by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to take photos for the National Identity Cards, the Department for Registration of Persons (DRP) said today.

DRP Commissioner General Viyani Gunathilaka said the pilot project launched in the Sabaragamuwa and the Western Provinces was successful and as such it was decided to launch the programme countrywide from January 1.

“Some 2,100 studios had been registered with the DRP and all of them have been provided with the ICAO software. The studios have been examined to check whether they maintain the standards in line with the software requirements,” the Commissioner said. "With the use of the software, a printed copy of the applicant’s details will be given with a bar-code reader instead of copies of printed photographs.

The applicant should be present at the studio to certify the printed copy before issuing it. The printed copy has to be handed over to the respective Grama Niladharis at the selected Grama Niladhari Divisions to be attached to the NIC application,” he said.

"The photo taken according to the parameters of the software will be transmitted to the DRP database for processing," the Commissioner said