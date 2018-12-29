More Lands Release by Security Forces in Batticaloa

Documents pertaining to release of four more land plots (8.5 acres in total extent) in Batticaloa District, which were earlier used by armed forces for security requirements were handed over to the Governor of the Eastern Province, Mr Rohitha Bogollagama, Chief Secretary of the Eastern Provincial Council, Mr. D. M. Sarath Abeyagunawardena and the Assistant District Secretary Batticaloa, Mrs. Shrikanth on Thursday (27) to be released to their legitimate owners during a brief meeting at the District Secretariat Batticaloa as the second phase of land release in the East.

Major General Aruna Jayasekera, Commander, Security Forces - East symbolically delivered those documents during the meeting to be in line with the Presidential Task Force guidelines. General Officer Commanding, 23 Division Brigadier Kapila Udalupola, Brigadier General Staff of SFHQ (E) Brigadier Shantha Hewawitharana and the Commander 231 Brigade Colonel Mihindu Perera were present at the Governor's office for the occasion.

Those four plots, 2.25 acres in Kirankulam in Manmunepattu DS Division, 0.5 acres in Ondachchimadam in Manmune South Eravilpattu DS Division, 0.75 acres in Kokkadicholai in Manmune South West Porativupattu DS Division and 5 acres of government land in Thonithattamadu in Koralepattu North DS Division were thus released.

The Commander Security Forces - East commenting on the occasion said that more lands in Ampara District will also be released to their legitimate owners. Soon after the Security Forces-East began the releasing process of private and state the land from Trincomalee District as the first phase and now in the Batticaloa District.