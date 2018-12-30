Light showers may occur in the Eastern province and Matale district. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m. Light showers may occur in the Eastern province and Matale district. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40kmph can be expected over Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in the Hambanthota district.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40kmph can be expected over Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in the Hambanthota district.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Light showers may occur in the Eastern sea areas.Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle in the evening or night.Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increased up to 40-50 kmph at times.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Light showers may occur in the Eastern province and Matale district.Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40kmph can be expected over Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in the Hambanthota district.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 30-Dec-2018

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 30 23 90 60 A few showers

Batticaloa 29 24 90 70 A few showers

Colombo 30 24 90 60 Mainly fair

Galle 32 24 90 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 29 22 95 70 A few showers

Kandy 30 20 95 60 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 19 8 95 50 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 32 22 95 60 Mainly fair

Trincomalee 30 25 85 70 Several spells of light showers

Mannar 29 24 90 75 A few showers