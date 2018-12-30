December 30, 2018

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Development - Provincial

    Mainly fair weather will prevail

    December 30, 2018
    Mainly fair weather will prevail

    Light showers may occur in the Eastern province and Matale district. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m. Light showers may occur in the Eastern province and Matale district. Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40kmph can be expected over Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in the Hambanthota district.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40kmph can be expected over Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in the Hambanthota district.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Light showers may occur in the Eastern sea areas.Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle in the evening or night.Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota and the sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increased up to 40-50 kmph at times.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Light showers may occur in the Eastern province and Matale district.Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40kmph can be expected over Central, North-western and Uva provinces and in the Hambanthota district.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    30-Dec-2018

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   30           23           90           60           A few showers

    Batticaloa            29           24           90           70           A few showers

    Colombo              30           24           90           60           Mainly fair

    Galle      32           24           90           55           Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    29           22           95           70           A few showers

    Kandy   30           20           95           60           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     19           8              95           50           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           32           22           95           60           Mainly fair

    Trincomalee       30           25           85           70           Several spells of light showers

    Mannar                29           24           90           75           A few showers

    « More Lands Release by Security Forces in Batticaloa
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2