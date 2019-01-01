Fairly cold weather over the island

Fairly cold weather is expected over the island particularly in Northern, North-central, Central, North-western and Eastern provinces during next few days. Mainly fair weather will continue over most parts of the island. However a few showers may occur in Badulla and Matale districts.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over Western and Uva provinces and in the Ampara, Puttalam, Kegalle and Hambanthota districts.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Kaluthara via Puttalam and Colombo can be rough at times as the wind speed can increased up to 50-60 kmph at times. The sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 1-Jan-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 30 22 90 60 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 29 23 90 70 Mainly fair

Colombo 32 22 85 40 Mainly fair

Galle 29 22 85 70 Mainly fair

Jaffna 28 24 80 65 Mainly fair

Kandy 29 17 95 55 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 20 9 95 45 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 34 22 95 50 Mainly fair

Trincomalee 28 24 85 75 Mainly fair

Mannar 29 24 85 70 Mainly fair