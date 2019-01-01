Fairly cold weather over the island

January 01, 2019

    Fairly cold weather is expected over the island particularly in Northern, North-central, Central, North-western and Eastern provinces during next few days. Mainly fair weather will continue over most parts of the island. However a few showers may occur in Badulla and Matale districts.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over Western and Uva provinces and in the Ampara, Puttalam, Kegalle and Hambanthota districts.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces during the morning.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea area off the coast extending from Mannar to Kaluthara via Puttalam and Colombo can be rough at times as the wind speed can increased up to 50-60 kmph at times. The sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    1-Jan-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   30           22           90           60           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            29           23           90           70           Mainly fair

    Colombo              32           22           85           40           Mainly fair

    Galle      29           22           85           70           Mainly fair

    Jaffna    28           24           80           65           Mainly fair

    Kandy   29           17           95           55           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     20           9              95           45           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           34           22           95           50           Mainly fair

    Trincomalee       28           24           85           75           Mainly fair

    Mannar                29           24           85           70           Mainly fair

