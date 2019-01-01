January 01, 2019

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Development - Provincial

    Police operation to seize illegal firearms from today

    January 01, 2019
    Police operation to seize illegal firearms from today

    Sri Lanka Police Chief IGP Pujith Jayasundera says a special island wide operation will be launched from today (Jan 01) to seize illegal firearms.The operation will be carried out in the next three months on the instructions of the IGP. The program has been planned to curb crimes committed by underworld gangs using illegal firearms.

    Special operations were carried out all over the country in 2018 also to seize illegal weapons.IGP Pujith Jayasundara said that through the operation to seize all illegal firearms, the illegal drug trafficking connected to the underworld could also be controlled.

    Addressing a special function held at the Police Department today, the IGP said plans were afoot to set up a separate unit to curb drug smuggling.IGP Pujith Jayasundara emphasized that he is looking forward to working closely with the Presidential Task Force on Controlling Drug Smuggling.It is also planned to launch special programs to minimize traffic accidents, the IGP said.

    Last modified on Tuesday, 01 January 2019 16:07
    « Annual NCE Export Awards in Sept International Gem Congress on May 16 - 19 »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2