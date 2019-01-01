President at the Somawathiya Raja Maha Viharaya for New Year

President Maithripala Sirisena commencing work for the New Year visited the Somawathiya Raja Maha Viharaya, today (01).The President also called on the Chief Incumbent of the Somawathiya Raja Maha Viharaya Ven. Pahamune Sri Sumangala Thera and secured blessings.

Later, President Sirisena joined in special religious observances held at the sacred premises and the Maha Sangha chanted Seth Pirith to invoke blessings.The President also joined in the special Kapruka Pooja for the Somawathie Chaitiya.The Polonnaruwa Buddhist Association has organized a kiri bath (milk rice) and sweet-meats dansala for the devotees who visiting the Somawathiya Raja Maha Viharaya to receive blessings for the New Year. This dansala was opened by the President.

President Sirisena engaged in a cordial discussion with the devotees who visited the dansala and joined in offering kiri bath (milk rice) and sweet-meats to the people.During this visit, the President observed the construction works of the two-storey Dharmashala building at the premises of the historic Somawathiya and instructed the relevant officials to expedite those construction works.

Meanwhile, the President paid respect to the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi in Anuradhapura yesterday (31) afternoon and received blessings for the New year.Atamasthanadhipathi (Head of the Eight sacred places) Ven. Dr. Pallegama Sirinivasa Nayaka Thero held a brief conversation with the President.President Sirisena assure the continuous support to all the activities for the development of Sri Maha Bodhi.

The President joined the religious rituals at Ruwanweliseya and the special pooja to receive blessings.

President Sirisena visited the Ruwanweliseya Temple, Ven. Pallegama Hemarathana Thero and inquired about his well being and received blessings.

Meanwhile, the president also planted a Sepilaka sapling at the Ruwanweliseya Temple premises.

Former Minister Duminda Disanayake, Tissa Karaliyaddha, Former Chief Minister Peshala Jayarathne and Mr. Kumarasiri Sirisena, chairman of Telecom were also present on this occasion.