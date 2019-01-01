January 01, 2019

tami sin youtube google twitter facebook

    Development - Provincial

    Almost 500 hospitalized over New Year Eve’s accidents

    January 01, 2019
    Almost 500 hospitalized over New Year Eve’s accidents

    Nearly 500 persons have been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital in accidents that took place during the dawn of the New Year.However, according to the Deputy Director of Colombo National Hospital Dr Samindi Samarakoon, there has been a decrease in the number of accidents on the New Year Eve compared to last year.

    It was reported that a foreigner, who had sustained injuries after lighting a firecracker while holding it in his mouth, has also been admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.The injured, reportedly a 45-year-old Turkish national, is currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

     

    « President at the Somawathiya Raja Maha Viharaya for New Year
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2