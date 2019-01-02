Sri Lanka maize output expected to be up 61%

ECONOMYNEXT - Sri Lanka's maize output for 2018 is estimated to top 300,000 metric tonnes, up 61 percent from 2017 when the country went through a severe drought.The maize output for the 'Yala' minor agricultural season which falls in the second half of the year was estimated to be 32,402 metric tonnes up 22 percent from 46,533 metric tonnes of 2017, by the Department of Agriculture.

Most of the maize is produced in the Maha or main agricultural season, where cultivation is currently underway for 2019.In 2018, Sri Lanka was estimated to have produced 273,951 metric tonnes of maize in the Maha seaons, up 67 percent from a year earlier.

Total output for 2018 is forecasted at 306,353 tonnes, up 61 percent from 190,268 in 2017. (Colombo/Jan02/2018)