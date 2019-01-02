PROGRAMME ON ECONOMIC COOPERATION WITH NEPAL

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Nepal, together with the Nepal- Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce & Industry organized a programme on “Promotion of Economic relations between Sri Lanka and Nepal” at Hotel Radission in Kathmandu on 28 December 2018.Sri Lanka’s Ambassador to Nepal Swarna Perera and President of the Nepal- Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce & Industry Ramesh Maharjan graced the occasion.

The President of the Nepal Association of Tour Operators (NATO), President of the Nepal Association of Tour & Travel Agents (NATTA) Marketing Director of Ncell and Marketing Director of Hotel Hyatt in Kathmandu were among the speakers of the programme.Over 120 guests, including tour operators, travel journalists and members of the Chambers in Nepal were present at the programme.

The event commenced with introductory remarks by Ambassador Swarna Perera, emphasizing the importance of strengthening economic relations between the two countries. Her speech was followed by a Power Point presentation focusing on trade, tourism and investment opportunities in Sri Lanka. The Ambassador highlighted tourist attractions in Sri Lanka during her presentation.

While speaking on behalf of the Nepal – Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Marketing Director of Ncell said that regular interactions including bilateral consultations and visits of dignitaries would be helpful for building strong and long-standing trade and economic relations between Sri Lanka and Nepal.The Presidents of NATTA and NATO emphasized the importance of air connectivity between the main commercial cities of the two countries in order to promote tourism.