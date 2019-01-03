EU Parliamentarians meet Finance Minister

Two European Union Parliamentary Members, Lord William Dartmouth and Geoffrey Van Orden, who visited Sri Lanka as members of the “Friends of Sri Lanka Group”, paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera, at the latter’s office yesterday. During the call both the parties exchanged views on matters of mutual interests and agreed to enhance bilateral trade and tourism cooperation, maximizing the benefits for Sri Lanka under the EU’s GSP+ facility.

Malik Samarawickrema, Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade, Dr. R.H.S.Samaratunge, Secretary to the Treasury and Ministry of Finance and Mass Media and Mr. Mano Tittawella, Senior Adviser to Finance Minister were also present.