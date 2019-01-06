Dry weather with cold nights and mornings will continue over the island.There is a possibility for Ground frost at some places in Nuwara-Eliya district at the early hours of the morning.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over Hambanthota district and in the coastal area of Western province.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Mainly fair weather will continue over the island.Fairly cold weather is expected to continue over the island particularly in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces.There is a slight possibility for Ground frost in some places in the Nuwara-Eliya district at the early hours of the morning.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over Hambanthota district and in the coastal area of western province.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date: 6-Jan-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 29 22 90 60 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 28 22 85 60 Mainly fair

Colombo 32 23 80 45 Mainly fair

Galle 29 24 90 75 Mainly fair

Jaffna 28 23 90 75 Mainly fair

Kandy 29 15 95 60 Mainly fair

Nuwara-Eliya 22 7 90 30 Mainly fair

Ratnapura 34 21 90 55 Mainly fair

Trincomalee 28 25 85 60 Mainly fair

Mannar 29 25 90 60 Mainly fair