Dry weather with cold nights

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING
Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards
WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
Mainly fair weather will continue over the island.Fairly cold weather is expected to continue over the island particularly in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces.There is a slight possibility for Ground frost in some places in the Nuwara-Eliya district at the early hours of the morning.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over Hambanthota district and in the coastal area of western province.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.
Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date: 6-Jan-2019
City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
Max Min Max Min
Anuradhapura 29 22 90 60 Mainly fair
Batticaloa 28 22 85 60 Mainly fair
Colombo 32 23 80 45 Mainly fair
Galle 29 24 90 75 Mainly fair
Jaffna 28 23 90 75 Mainly fair
Kandy 29 15 95 60 Mainly fair
Nuwara-Eliya 22 7 90 30 Mainly fair
Ratnapura 34 21 90 55 Mainly fair
Trincomalee 28 25 85 60 Mainly fair
Mannar 29 25 90 60 Mainly fair