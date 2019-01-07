January 07, 2019

    Slight change in the prevailing dry weather

    A slight change in the prevailing dry weather can be expected during next few days.Several spells of showers will occur in the Eastern and Uva provinces.Showers or thundershowers will occur in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in the Galle and Mathara districts after 2.00p.m.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over Western and Uva provinces and in the Kegalle and Ampara districts.Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa province during the morning. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 40 - 50 kmph at times. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Dry weather with cold nights and mornings will continue over the island. There is a possibility for Ground frost at some places in Nuwara-Eliya district at the early hours of the morning. Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over Hambanthota district and in the coastal area of Western province. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date:     6-Jan-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   29           22           90           60           Mainly fair

    Batticaloa            28           22           85           60           Mainly fair

    Colombo              32           23           80           45           Mainly fair

    Galle      29           24           90           75           Mainly fair

    Jaffna    28           23           90           75           Mainly fair

    Kandy   29           15           95           60           Mainly fair

    Nuwara-Eliya     22           7              90           30           Mainly fair

    Ratnapura           34           21           90           55           Mainly fair

    Trincomalee       28           25           85           60           Mainly fair

    Mannar                29           25           90           60           Mainly fair

                                                                                   

     

