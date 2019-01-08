Troops facilitate educational assistance to Northern students

Sri Lanka Army troops facilitated the donation of a stock of school items for a group of students in remote areas in the North recently. According to Army media, 39 students of Sinhala, Tamil and Muslim families living in the remote areas of Kondachchi and Silawathurai were provided with these educational assistance during a ceremony held at the community hall in Kondachchi, last week (29 December). The donation had been sponsored by Baurs Company PLC Colombo.