Slight change in prevailing weather innext few days

A slight change in the prevailing dry weather can be expected during next few days.Several spells of showers will occur in Uva province and in Batticaloa, Ampara, Mathale and Hambantota districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00p.m.Fairly heavy falls of about 75mm can be expected at some places in the Galle, Matara and Ratnapura districts.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over North-western province and in Monaragala, Ampara and Hambantota districts. Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa province during the morning.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo, and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 10-Jan-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 30 22 95 65 Mainly fair

Batticaloa 29 25 85 75 Several spells of showers

Colombo 32 24 85 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Galle 31 25 90 75 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 29 19 95 70 Mainly fair

Kandy 29 18 95 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 20 10 95 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 34 22 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 29 25 85 70 Mainly fair

Mannar 29 24 85 70 Mainly fair