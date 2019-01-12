Air Force to relinquish Ratmalana facilities

The relinquishing of facilities and areas occupied by the Sri Lanka Air Force in the Ratmalana Airport environs commenced this week.A conference to finalise the modalities of the handover was held on January 7. The specialist checking of the buildings’ inventories began soon after.

The handing over is the culmination of discussions between the Civil Aviation Authority and the Air Force. The final agreement was approved by the Cabinet of Ministers on December 12, 2017.Three Air Force flying formations, namely the No 8 Light Transport Squadron, Helitours Ltd., and No 61 Flight were shifted to temporary locations until the construction of the alternate hangar and apron infrastructure within the Air Force Base in Ratmalana.

A total land area of approximately 25 acres will be handed over to the Civil Aviation Authority when the transfer is completed.The Air Movement section, previously located at the Ratmalana Air Port complex, will also be relocated within the Air Force Base in Ratmalana. It will handle all military air movements once operations recommence when the alternate accommodations are complete.