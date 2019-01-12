Fairly heavy falls above 75mm at some places

January 12, 2019

    January 12, 2019
    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern and Uva provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and North-central Provinces and in Hambantota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 2.00p.m.Fairly heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places particularly in the Eastern, Uva, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara districts.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over North-western province and in Gampaha, Monaragala and Hambantota districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

    Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Trincomalee via Hambantota and Batticaloa, and heavy showers can be expected in deep sea areas.Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle in the evening or night.Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo, and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.aval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Showery condition is expected to enhance from today (particularly during 11-13 January) in Eastern, Uva, Central, Southern, Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Polonnaruwa district.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts.Several spells of showers will occur in Northern Province and Anuradhapura district.Showers or thundershowers will occur in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts after 2.00p.m.Heavy falls about 100mm can be expected at some places in the Uva, Central, Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Batticaloa and Ampara districts.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over North-western and Eastern provinces and in Monaragala and Hambantota districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                                          Date :    12-Jan-2019

    City        Temperature (0C)            Relative Humidity (%)    Weather

    Max       Min        Max       Min

    Anuradhapura   30           21           90           60           Several spells of showers

    Batticaloa            29           25           80           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Colombo              31           25           80           55           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Galle      29           25           90           80           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna    29           19           95           60           Several spells of showers

    Kandy   29           20           90           60           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Nuwara-Eliya     20           11           95           75           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Ratnapura           32           23           95           60           Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee       29           24           85           70           Showers or thundershowers at times

    Mannar                29           24           80           65           A few showers

