Fairly heavy falls above 75mm at some places

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern and Uva provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in Northern and North-central Provinces and in Hambantota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere after 2.00p.m.Fairly heavy falls above 75mm can be expected at some places particularly in the Eastern, Uva, Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara districts.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over North-western province and in Gampaha, Monaragala and Hambantota districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Trincomalee via Hambantota and Batticaloa, and heavy showers can be expected in deep sea areas.Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle in the evening or night.Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo, and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Batticaloa via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.aval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showery condition is expected to enhance from today (particularly during 11-13 January) in Eastern, Uva, Central, Southern, Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Polonnaruwa district.Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva and Central provinces and in Polonnaruwa and Hambantota districts.Several spells of showers will occur in Northern Province and Anuradhapura district.Showers or thundershowers will occur in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts after 2.00p.m.Heavy falls about 100mm can be expected at some places in the Uva, Central, Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Polonnaruwa, Batticaloa and Ampara districts.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over North-western and Eastern provinces and in Monaragala and Hambantota districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 12-Jan-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 30 21 90 60 Several spells of showers

Batticaloa 29 25 80 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Colombo 31 25 80 55 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Galle 29 25 90 80 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 29 19 95 60 Several spells of showers

Kandy 29 20 90 60 Showers or thundershowers at times

Nuwara-Eliya 20 11 95 75 Showers or thundershowers at times

Ratnapura 32 23 95 60 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 29 24 85 70 Showers or thundershowers at times

Mannar 29 24 80 65 A few showers