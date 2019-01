Three thousand tourists attended a seven-day special tourist camp organised by the Tourism Development Authority (TDA) which commenced at Ussangoda .The camp which was held for the seventh time saw the participation of tourists representing 70 countries this year.

Residents of the area benefitted economically due to the camp which is a part of the TDA’s short-term tourism promotion programme.Sri Lankan dancing troops along with foreign pop musical bands adorned the opening ceremony of the camp with their exquisite performances.

Ussangoda is an archaeological site in Hambantota and is connected to several legendary stories. The site is considered to be forbidden for the general activities of the local community.The camp will come to a close on January 15.