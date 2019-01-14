Colombo named the ‘must-photograph’ travel destination

Colombo in Sri Lanka has been named the ‘must-photograph’ travel destination of 2019, in a study.Research of more than 1.3 million social media posts found the Asian city is the location travellers most want to take a picture of, followed by Yokohama in Japan and Mgahinga Gorilla National Park in Uganda.

The Isle of Harris in Scotland also made the list, along with Baden-Baden in Germany’s Black Forest.Commissioned by Huawei to celebrate the launch of its new P Smart 2019 device, the research also uncovered a new-found appetite among young Brits for lesser-known destinations.

Just under half of 18-25 year olds now look for places their friends haven’t been, with more than a third saying they want to be the first to find new travel hotspots, take the photo and stick it online.The mantra of ‘if it’s not on social it didn’t happen’ is very much alive, with 16 per cent of Gen-Zs deciding on locations that are most ‘Instagrammable’ when planning their travels.

Mobile phones also make for perfect travel companions, with two thirds (66%) claiming it to be the ultimate travel essential.Justin Costello, Huawei director of marketing, UK and Ireland, said: “It’s interesting to see that Gen Z are keen to get out and explore the world by treading their own path – enabling them to share with friends their experiences in these new ‘must shoot’ destinations on social media.

“Being able to stay connected no matter where you are in the world, and being able capture to scale, colours and beauty of these amazing locations so you can share your major life experiences through the power of photography will always be important to those who have firmly caught the ‘explorer’ bug.”

Long battery life and a good camera are key features 18 -25 year olds demand from their mobile phone when travelling.

TOP TEN ‘MUST PHOTOGRAPH’ TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR 2019

Colombo, Sri Lanka

Yokohama, Japan

Mgahinga Gorilla National Park, Uganda

Baden-Baden, Germany

Old San Juan, Puerto Rico

Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

Kartarpur, Narowal District, Pakistan

Wadi Rum, National Park, Jordan

Icy Strait Point (Hoonah), US (Alaska)

Isle of Harris, Scotland

