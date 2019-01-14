Fairly strong gusty winds and heavy falls above 75 mm at some places

Windy condition is expected to strengthen to some extent over the island (Northwestern, Uva and Eastern provinces and Hambanthota and Mannar districts) and surrounding sea areas in next few days (from tomorrow night).Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern and Uva provinces.Several spells of light showers will occur in North-Central province and Hambanthota district. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Western provinces and in Kurunegala district after 2.00 p.m. Fairly heavy falls above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Batticaloa districts. Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over North-western, Eastern province and in Hambanthota and Monaragala districts.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Windy condition is expected to strengthen to some extent over sea areas around the island in next few days (from tomorrow night).Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Batticaloa. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambanthota via Galle in the evening or night. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in both of the above sea areas. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo, and the sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Trincomalee via Batticaloa can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Eastern, Northern, North-Central and Uva provinces.Several spells of showers will occur in Hambantota district.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m.Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts. Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over North-western province and in Gampaha, district. There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 14-Jan-2019

City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather

Max Min Max Min

Anuradhapura 30 24 90 60 Showers or thundershowers at times

Batticaloa 28 24 95 80 Showers or thundershowers at times

Colombo 32 24 85 55 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Galle 29 24 95 80 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Jaffna 29 24 85 60 Several spells of showers

Kandy 30 20 90 65 Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00p.m

Nuwara-Eliya 19 13 95 70 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Ratnapura 33 23 95 65 Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

Trincomalee 28 24 90 70 Showers at times