January 16, 2019

    Development - Provincial

    Windy condition strengthen over the island

    January 16, 2019
    Windy condition strengthen over the island

    Windy condition is expected to strengthen to some extent over the island (particularly in Eastern, Uva Western, North-western and North-central provinces and in Hambanthota and Mannar districts) and surrounding sea areas in next few days (from today night).Several spells of light showers will occur in Uva and Central provinces and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts after 2.00 p.m.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over North-western, Eastern, Uva, North-central and Western provinces and in Hambanthota district.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

    Windy condition is expected to strengthen to some extent over the island (particularly in Eastern, Uva Western, North-western and North-central provinces and in Hambanthota and Mannar districts) and surrounding sea areas in next few days (from today night).

    Several spells of light showers will occur in Uva and Central provinces and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts after 2.00 p.m.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over North-western, Eastern, Uva, North-central and Western provinces and in Hambanthota district.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

       Weather Forecast for Main Cities                                                           

    Date :

    17-Jan-2019

    City

    Temperature (0C)

    Relative Humidity (%)

    Weather

    Max

    Min

    Max

    Min

    Anuradhapura

    31

    21

    90

    60

    Mainly fair

    Batticaloa

    28

    24

    90

    80

    Several spells of light showers

    Colombo

    33

    23

    85

    60

    Mainly fair

    Galle

    29

    25

    95

    80

    Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Jaffna

    29

    23

    85

    70

    Mainly fair

    Kandy

    30

    18

    95

    70

    Several spells of light showers

    Nuwara-Eliya

    20

    13

    95

    80

    Several spells of light showers

    Ratnapura

    33

    22

    95

    60

    Showers or thundershowers after 2.00p.m

    Trincomalee

    28

    24

    85

    70

    Mainly fair

    Mannar

    29

    23

    85

    70

    Mainly fair
