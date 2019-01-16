Windy condition strengthen over the island

Windy condition is expected to strengthen to some extent over the island (particularly in Eastern, Uva Western, North-western and North-central provinces and in Hambanthota and Mannar districts) and surrounding sea areas in next few days (from today night).Several spells of light showers will occur in Uva and Central provinces and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts.Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts after 2.00 p.m.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over North-western, Eastern, Uva, North-central and Western provinces and in Hambanthota district.There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.

NEXT 24 HOURS (Issued at 1200 noon on 16thJanuary2019)

Windy condition is expected to strengthen to some extent over the Western, North-western, Eastern and South-eastern sea areas of the island in next few days (from today night).Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil.Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in the sea area off the coast extending from Kaluthara to Mathara via Galle in the evening or night. Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island. The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo, and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Trincomalee via Batticaloa can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times.Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during th

WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS

