January 20, 2019

    More colder nights and mornings

    Fairly colder nights and mornings are expected over most parts of the island.There is a possibility for Ground frost at some places in Nuwara-Eliya district during early hours of the morning.Mainly fair weather will prevail over the island.Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over Gampaha, Monaragala and Ampara districts.

    WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND DURING
    Showers or thundershowers may occur at few places in the deep sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Potuvil. Mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas around the island.Winds will be North-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph in the sea areas around the island.The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Balapitiya via Puttalam and Colombo and the sea area off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota can be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50-55 kmph at times. Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.
    WEATHER FORECAST FOR NEXT 36 HOURS
    Fairly colder nights and mornings are expected over most parts of the island during next few days.There is a possibility for Ground frost at some places in Nuwara-Eliya district during early hours of the morning.Mainly fair weather will prevail over the island. Fairly strong gusty winds up to 40 kmph can be expected over Hambanthota, Monaragala, Ampara and Batticaloa districts.
    Weather Forecast for Main Cities Date : 20-Jan-2019
    City Temperature (0C) Relative Humidity (%) Weather
    Max Min Max Min
    Anuradhapura 29 19 90 55 Mainly fair
    Batticaloa 28 22 90 65 Mainly fair
    Colombo 31 22 80 50 Mainly fair
    Galle 29 23 90 70 Mainly fair
    Jaffna 29 18 95 70 Mainly fair
    Kandy 29 15 95 50 Mainly fair
    Nuwara-Eliya 21 5 90 50 Mainly fair
    Ratnapura 32 20 95 50 Mainly fair
    Trincomalee 28 20 90 55 Mainly fair
    Mannar 28 24 80 55 Mainly fair

