President fulfills visually impaired siblings’ request

President Maithripala Sirisena looks on as Sanjali Nayantara plays the harmonium he presented her. Her parents, brother Gimhana Nayanajith and Parliamentarian Ranjith Siyambalapitiya are also present.

The request made by Sanjali Nayantara and her brother Gimhana Nayanajith who are visually impaired, were fulfilled by President Maithripala Sirisena on Tuesday.