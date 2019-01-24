President fulfills visually impaired siblings’ request

January 24, 2019

    President Maithripala Sirisena looks on as Sanjali Nayantara plays the harmonium he presented her. Her parents, brother Gimhana Nayanajith and Parliamentarian Ranjith Siyambalapitiya are also present.
    The request made by Sanjali Nayantara and her brother Gimhana Nayanajith who are visually impaired, were fulfilled by President Maithripala Sirisena on Tuesday.

    The two children made this request at a religious ceremony to mark the completion of four years of the tenure of the President, at the Ruwanwella Sadananda Piriven Vihara.

