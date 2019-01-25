Government to implement Paddy Purchasing for Maha Season

The Sri Lankan government will implement the Paddy Purchasing Program as the harvesting of paddy for Maha Season 2018/2019 is due to be commenced.The Paddy Marketing Board has planned to implement the Paddy Purchasing Program in 18 districts during this season in order to maintain a price stability for paddy and to ensure a reasonable price for the paddy farmers.

As such paddy is to be purchased under a guaranteed price of Rs 41.00 per kg of Samba paddy varieties and Rs 38.00 per kg of Nadu paddy variety.A harvest of about 2.55 million tonnes of rough rice is expected to produce in this Maha Season, according to official projections.

Accordingly, a proposal made by the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Economic Affairs, Livestock Development, Irrigation and Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development P. Harrison to secure funds required for the Paddy Marketing Board to implement the Paddy Purchasing Programme for the Maha Season, was approved by the Cabinet.