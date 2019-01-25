Another land release in Wanni

Accordingly, this segment of land released in the Wanni region on Wednesday includes 40.74 acres of state and 13.64 acres of private land.Senior military officers and state officials were also present at the occasion.
Another segment of Army used land has been released in Wanni. According to Army media, documents relating to 54.38 acres of state and private land used by Army was formally handed over to the Hon. Governor of the Northern Province, Dr. Suren Ragavan at his office in Jaffna on Wednesday (22 January).
Accordingly, this segment of land released in the Wanni region on Wednesday includes 40.74 acres of state and 13.64 acres of private land.Senior military officers and state officials were also present at the occasion.